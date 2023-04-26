Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after purchasing an additional 540,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $239,764,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,087,000 after purchasing an additional 549,167 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 1,705,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

