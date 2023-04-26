Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after acquiring an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Shares of ROP traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.07. The company had a trading volume of 163,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $487.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

