Neumann Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.7% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,948. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

