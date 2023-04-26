Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $9.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NBIX opened at $102.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,489 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,736,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,286 shares of company stock worth $4,819,649. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.