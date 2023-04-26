NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Trading Up 6.3%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 89,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,173,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.