New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Shares Up 8.8%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

New Commerce Split Fund Stock Up 8.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

About New Commerce Split Fund

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

