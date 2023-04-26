New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFE. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of NFE opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

