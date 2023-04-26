Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Shares Up 1.1%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional Trading of Newbury Street Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBST. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 2,983.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 688,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 666,379 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,484,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 521,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 359,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 972,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

