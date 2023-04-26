NewGen Asset Management Ltd Acquires 438,700 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,700 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications makes up approximately 19.0% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.27% of Shaw Communications worth $37,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,840. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.