NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 295,000 Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,000. Open Text comprises about 4.4% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Open Text as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Open Text by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,362,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Open Text by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 439,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 278,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,042. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

