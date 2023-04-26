NewGen Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. EBET makes up about 0.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EBET were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EBET in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EBET by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EBET by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EBET by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EBET by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBET traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 86,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. EBET, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.75.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

