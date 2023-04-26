Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.99

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 79853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Stories

