NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -430.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. 110,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,284. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 186.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

