NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 154,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.93. 5,171,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,320. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

