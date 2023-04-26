NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE:NEE traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

