NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $55.96 and last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 728992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

