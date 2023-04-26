NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.01

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.01 and last traded at C$7.02, with a volume of 110209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. The stock has a market cap of C$551.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.72.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Stories

