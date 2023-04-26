NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0208 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 24% against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $765,271.12 and approximately $658.41 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,185.51 or 0.99981475 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01941727 USD and is up 16.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $841.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.