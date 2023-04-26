Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,439 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 2.1% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after acquiring an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

