Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.38.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $372.02 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $386.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.