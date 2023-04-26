Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $448.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.43, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $448.29 and its 200 day moving average is $419.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.79.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

