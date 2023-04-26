Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Trading Up 22.9%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 22.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 239,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 63,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 22.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$73.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.0166102 earnings per share for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

