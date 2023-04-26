NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

