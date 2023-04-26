Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $205.93. 444,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,447. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.76.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

