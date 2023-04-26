Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.52. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 66,755 shares changing hands.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$58.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

