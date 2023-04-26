Northland Power Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million.

NPI has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.60.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$34.10 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.24. The stock has a market cap of C$8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

