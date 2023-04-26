Northland Power Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million.
Northland Power Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NPI stock opened at C$34.10 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.24. The stock has a market cap of C$8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01.
Northland Power Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Read More
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.