Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Price Performance
NPIFF opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.
Northland Power Company Profile
