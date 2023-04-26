NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, NULS has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $24.07 million and $1.47 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,044,289 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

