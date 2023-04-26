Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Purchased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS NUMV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 53,911 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $316.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

