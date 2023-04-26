Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.51

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $10.68. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 195,800 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
