Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.51

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $10.68. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 195,800 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 200.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

