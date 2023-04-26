Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $8.40. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 32,636 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
