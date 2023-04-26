Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $8.40. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 32,636 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 378,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 299,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 67,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

