nVent Electric plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

