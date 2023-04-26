NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019182 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,337.35 or 0.99872397 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002255 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

