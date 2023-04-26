Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Up 7.0 %

NYMX opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.