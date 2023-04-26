Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 6.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 697,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,273,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OTLY. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

