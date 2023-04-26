Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of OVBC stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.