Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

