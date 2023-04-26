OneMain Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

