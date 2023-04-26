OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

OneMain Stock Down 0.8 %

OneMain stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. 257,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $49.67.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,009,000 after purchasing an additional 204,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of OneMain by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

