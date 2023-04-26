OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $45.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,745. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 402.5% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

