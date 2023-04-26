OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $45.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.
OneMain Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,745. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 402.5% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
