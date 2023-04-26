Oppenheimer Comments on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.90 and a 200-day moving average of $244.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

