Oppenheimer Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $375.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $336.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $428.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

