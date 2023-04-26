Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stake Boosted by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after acquiring an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,843,000 after acquiring an additional 474,402 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.48. 273,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

