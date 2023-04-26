Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.1% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.
Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE OEC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 46,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on OEC. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
