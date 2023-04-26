Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.1% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OEC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 46,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Insider Activity

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OEC. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also

