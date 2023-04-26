Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Short Interest Update

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the March 31st total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Österreichische Post Price Performance
OERCF stock remained flat at $38.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Österreichische Post has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.
About Österreichische Post
