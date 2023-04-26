Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

OTIS traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

