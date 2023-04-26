Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.08 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

