Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:OTTW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Ottawa Bancorp

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ottawa Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

