PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 505,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at PACCAR

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

