Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 176,519 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,519 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.