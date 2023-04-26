Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 228,442 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 123,355 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,509.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,557. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

